Carlotz Opens New Hub In Illinois
- Used vehicle marketplace Carlotz Inc (NASDAQ: LOTZ) has opened a hub to serve the St. Louis metro area, Illinois.
- Located just outside of St. Louis at 1807 W Highway 50 in Fairview Heights, the hub will provide Carlotz's guests with easy access to its service, value, and inventory.
- The St. Louis hub is the company's third location in the Midwest, with two additional locations in the greater Chicago market.
- Price Action: LOTZ shares are trading higher by 7.34% at $3.95 on the last check Monday.
