BorgWarner Invests $10M In Enexor BioEnergy
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 2:31pm   Comments
BorgWarner Invests $10M In Enexor BioEnergy
  • Sustainable mobility solutions provider BorgWarner Inc (NYSE: BWAhas invested $10 million in Enexor BioEnergy, LLC, a renewable energy and carbon conversion solutions provider.
  • Through the investment, BorgWarner has secured a minority stake in the company.
  • Enexor's patented and modular Bio-CHP system uses locally sourced organics or plastic waste to generate clean onsite energy.
  • As a major A Series investor, BorgWarner's investment will help the startup steadfastly commercialize its renewable energy and carbon conversion solutions.
  • The investment is a part of BorgWarner's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2035.
  • The company held $1.6 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: BWA shares are trading higher by 0.46% at $42.7 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

