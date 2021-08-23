 Skip to main content

DSS Subsidiary Impact Biomedical Reports Positive Test Results For 3FDB DEET Booster Technology
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 1:52pm   Comments
DSS Subsidiary Impact Biomedical Reports Positive Test Results For 3FDB DEET Booster Technology
  • Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS), subsidiary Impact Biomedical, Inc, along with its scientific research partner Global Research and Discovery Group Sciences, GRDG, announced encouraging results from clinical tests of its 3FDB (DEET Booster) technology. 
  • The results suggest that 3FDB can boost the effectiveness of mosquito repellants, specifically DEET. Working with an independent lab, GRDG conducted three tests involving the mosquito (Aedes aegypti).
  • Daryl Thompson, Director of Scientific Initiatives at GRDG, stated, "These tests represent an important development in addressing mosquito-borne diseases and could signal a new frontier of protection strategies."
  • Recently, Impact Biomedical and GRDG received a U.S. Patent for 3FDB (US 10,966,424), a Functional Fragrance Formulation, which increases the current mosquito repellants' effectiveness through light and a fragrant compound derived from botanical oils.
  • Price Action: DSS shares are trading lower by 3.16% at $1.2686 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks

