Tiffany Taps Beyoncé And Jay-Z For Marketing Campaign

Entertainment industry power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z are starring in a new marketing campaign for the luxury jewelry retailer Tiffany & Co.

What Happened: The new campaign is titled “About Love” and features a film directed by Emmanuel Adjei that includes Beyoncé singing “Moon River,” the Oscar-winning theme song from the classic 1961 film “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”

Beyoncé wears the 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond in the film while Jay-Z brings his bling via Jean Schlumberger's Bird on a Rock brooch that has been reconstructed as a pair of one-of-a-kind cuff links.

Jean-Michel Basquiat's 1982 painting “Equals Pi” serves as a backdrop for the campaign, which debuts in a global print advertising launch on Sept. 2 and the premiere of the new film on the Tiffany.com site on Sept. 15. Tiffany & Co. announced additional films will be created later in the year.

Why It Happened: Tiffany was founded in 1837 and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTC: LVMUY) completed its $15.8 billion acquisition of the retailer in January.

The company has been flummoxed trying to reach a younger consumer base, with the company’s recent “Not Your Mother’s Tiffany’s” marketing campaign attempting to position the brand as in touch with Millennial and Gen Z vibes. It wound up angering many older shoppers who resented the notion they were out of touch with contemporary tastes and styles.

Having Beyoncé and Jay-Z in their first appearance as a couple in a marketing campaign, Tiffany is shifting away from the cross-generational divide and bringing in celebrities with a wide demographic appeal.

“As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany's values,” said Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president of product and communications.

Photo: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.