Why Vivos Therapeutics Shares Are Soaring Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 23, 2021 9:27am   Comments
Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VVOS) is surging higher today after the company announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted 510(k) market clearance to its mmRNA device for treating mild to moderate OSA, sleep-disordered breathing and snoring in adults.

The FDA clearance paves the way for expanded insurance reimbursement coverage for the mmRNA device.

“The FDA’s market clearance of Vivos’ newest device, the mmRNA appliance, represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to provide the best possible treatment for people who continue to suffer needlessly from OSA, a debilitating condition that causes or contributes to a wide range of chronic health issues,” said Kirk Huntsman, chairman and CEO of Vivos Therapeutics.

Vivos Therapeutics is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing.

Price Action: Vivos Therapeutics has traded as high as $14.41 and as low as $2.61 over a 52-week period.

At last check Monday, the stock was up 64.80% at $6.33.

Posted-In: Kirk Huntsman why it's moving

