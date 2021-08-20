What's Up With Endo International's Stock Getting Hammered?

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares are trading lower by 35% at $2.31 following a Wall Street Journal report indicating the company has engaged a restructuring adviser to explore options amid opioid-related lawsuits.

Endo International shares were trading higher during the July 22nd session after the company announced it reached an agreement in principle to pay $35 million to settle an ongoing Opioid case in Tennessee. Since July 22nd, shares are trading lower by around 53%.

Endo International is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a considerable presence in pain management, urology, orthopedics, endocrinology and bariatrics.

Endo International has a 52-week $10.89 and a 52-week low of $2.23.