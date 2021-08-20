 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EXCLUSIVE: ZASH Global Acquires US Rights To Kids TV Show 'The Thrillusionists'
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 20, 2021 8:36am   Comments
Share:
EXCLUSIVE: ZASH Global Acquires US Rights To Kids TV Show 'The Thrillusionists'

A popular Canadian TV series will be getting a U.S. version under a new deal.

What Happened: ZASH Global Media, a merger partner with Vinco Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: BBIG), announced it acquired the U.S. rights to "The Thrillusionists," a hit kids TV Show airing in Canada.

The company will create a new U.S. version that will be distributed in syndication and on the ZASH owned social video platform Lomotif.

The show was created by several famous television magicians and masterminds. Criss Angel, David Blaine, Dynamo and David Copperfield are among the names attached to the series.

Three master magicians, two boys and one girl (ages 8 to 12), perform “grown up” illusions to entertain kids. The trio travels to areas like concerts, sports arenas and amusement parks and even perform trickery for celebrities.

Mark Sternberg and Brad Kreisberg will produce the U.S. version of the show.

“We have acquired the rights to a certified hit in “The Thrillusionists” and are excited to create and introduce a new season of the CBC series for U.S. audiences,” ZASH Global Media Chairman and co-founder Ted Farnsworth said.

Related Link: Exclusive: ZASH Global Media, Vinco Ventures Complete Acquisition Of TikTok Rival Lomotif

Why It’s Important: The addition of “The Thrillusionists” adds to the slate of content that will be syndicated and streamed on Lomotif.

“The Thrillusionists” is a breakout hit for CBC Kids, the digital platform of the Canadian Broadcast Corporation.

“This series provides kids programming to our growing slate of content that appeals to audiences of all ages,” Farnsworth said.

ZASH Global announced several reality shows as part of its content push. “Love is Blurred,” “Own-It” and “Millenium Penthouse Dance Party” will help mark the debut slate from ZASH.

The three shows will be distributed via cable television syndication and stream exclusively on Lomotif. The company is using this distribution model to serve audiences globally.

ZASH is merging with Vinco Ventures and will be the parent company and controlling shareholder of Vinco after the merger is completed. ZASH Global will be a publicly-traded pure-play video-sharing social platform, competing with TikTok and Kuaishou.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBIG)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Analyzing Vinco Ventures's Unusual Options Activity
Understanding Vinco Ventures's Unusual Options Activity
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
EXCLUSIVE: ZASH Global Media Co-Founder On Why He's Taking On Tik Tok
Why Vinco Ventures Stock Is Trading Higher Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BenzingaDifference CBC Criss AngelNews Penny Stocks Exclusives Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com