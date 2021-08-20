EXCLUSIVE: ZASH Global Acquires US Rights To Kids TV Show 'The Thrillusionists'

A popular Canadian TV series will be getting a U.S. version under a new deal.

What Happened: ZASH Global Media, a merger partner with Vinco Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: BBIG), announced it acquired the U.S. rights to "The Thrillusionists," a hit kids TV Show airing in Canada.

The company will create a new U.S. version that will be distributed in syndication and on the ZASH owned social video platform Lomotif.

The show was created by several famous television magicians and masterminds. Criss Angel, David Blaine, Dynamo and David Copperfield are among the names attached to the series.

Three master magicians, two boys and one girl (ages 8 to 12), perform “grown up” illusions to entertain kids. The trio travels to areas like concerts, sports arenas and amusement parks and even perform trickery for celebrities.

Mark Sternberg and Brad Kreisberg will produce the U.S. version of the show.

“We have acquired the rights to a certified hit in “The Thrillusionists” and are excited to create and introduce a new season of the CBC series for U.S. audiences,” ZASH Global Media Chairman and co-founder Ted Farnsworth said.

Why It’s Important: The addition of “The Thrillusionists” adds to the slate of content that will be syndicated and streamed on Lomotif.

“The Thrillusionists” is a breakout hit for CBC Kids, the digital platform of the Canadian Broadcast Corporation.

“This series provides kids programming to our growing slate of content that appeals to audiences of all ages,” Farnsworth said.

ZASH Global announced several reality shows as part of its content push. “Love is Blurred,” “Own-It” and “Millenium Penthouse Dance Party” will help mark the debut slate from ZASH.

The three shows will be distributed via cable television syndication and stream exclusively on Lomotif. The company is using this distribution model to serve audiences globally.

ZASH is merging with Vinco Ventures and will be the parent company and controlling shareholder of Vinco after the merger is completed. ZASH Global will be a publicly-traded pure-play video-sharing social platform, competing with TikTok and Kuaishou.