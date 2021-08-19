BWXT Bags C$40M Contract To Supply Heat Exchangers
- BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE: BWXT) received a contract from Bruce Power valued at ~C$40 million to supply four moderator heat exchangers.
- Subsidiary BWXT Canada Ltd. will execute the contract at its Cambridge, Ontario facility, which involves the engineering and fabrication of these specialized components.
- Engineering work has commenced, with fabrication expected to start later this year. The first two moderator heat exchangers will be delivered in 2024, with the remaining two units in 2025.
- Price Action: BWXT shares closed at $54.88 on Wednesday.
