 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BWXT Bags C$40M Contract To Supply Heat Exchangers
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 7:11am   Comments
Share:
BWXT Bags C$40M Contract To Supply Heat Exchangers
  • BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE: BWXTreceived a contract from Bruce Power valued at ~C$40 million to supply four moderator heat exchangers.
  • Subsidiary BWXT Canada Ltd. will execute the contract at its Cambridge, Ontario facility, which involves the engineering and fabrication of these specialized components.
  • Engineering work has commenced, with fabrication expected to start later this year. The first two moderator heat exchangers will be delivered in 2024, with the remaining two units in 2025.
  • Price Action: BWXT shares closed at $54.88 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BWXT)

Return on Capital Employed Overview: BWX Technologies
Analyzing BWX Technologies's Ex-Dividend Date
Return on Capital Employed Insights for BWX Technologies
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Recap: BWX Technologies Q2 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com