Charah Solutions To Raise $130M Via Senior Notes Offering
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 3:50pm   Comments
  • Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE: CHRAplans to offer $130 million of 8.50% senior notes due 2026 through a public offering.
  • The company intends to use the net proceeds, along with cash from the sale of equity to B. Riley Securities, Inc., to fully repay and terminate its credit facility, dated September 21, 2018. The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
  • On August 6, 2021, Charah Solutions executed a stock purchase agreement with B. Riley Financial and issued 2.9 million shares at $4.50 per share for total proceeds of $13 million.
  • Charah Solutions to list the notes on NYSE under the symbol "CHRB," with trading expected to commence within 30 days after the notes are first issued.
  • Price Action: CHRA shares are trading lower by 1.95% at $4.53 on the last check Wednesday.

