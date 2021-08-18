TravelCenters Of America Opens New TA Express In Edgerton, Kansas
- TravelCenters Of America Inc (NASDAQ: TA) has opened a new TA Express travel center in Edgerton, Kansas, located along Interstate 35, at exit 205.
- The new TA Express is a franchised location and expands TA's total nationwide network of travel centers to 275, including 42 franchises.
- TA Express Edgerton is a newly constructed 9,000 square foot building, offering a convenient stop between Kansas City and Wichita.
- The travel center provides professional drivers with 90 truck parking spaces and is expected to bring nearly 30 new jobs to the local community.
- Price Action: TA shares are trading lower by 1.79% at $35.89 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.