 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

TravelCenters Of America Opens New TA Express In Edgerton, Kansas
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 3:56pm   Comments
Share:
TravelCenters Of America Opens New TA Express In Edgerton, Kansas
  • TravelCenters Of America Inc (NASDAQ: TA) has opened a new TA Express travel center in Edgerton, Kansas, located along Interstate 35, at exit 205.
  • The new TA Express is a franchised location and expands TA's total nationwide network of travel centers to 275, including 42 franchises. 
  • TA Express Edgerton is a newly constructed 9,000 square foot building, offering a convenient stop between Kansas City and Wichita.
  • The travel center provides professional drivers with 90 truck parking spaces and is expected to bring nearly 30 new jobs to the local community.
  • Price Action: TA shares are trading lower by 1.79% at $35.89 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TA)

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For TravelCenters Of America
Looking into TravelCenters Of America's Return on Capital Employed
Return on Capital Employed Overview: TravelCenters Of America
Earnings Scheduled For August 10, 2021
TravelCenters Of America's Earnings: A Preview
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com