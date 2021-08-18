 Skip to main content

PAE Subsidiary Bags $177.5M Task Order On USAID Contract
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 12:42pm   Comments
  • PAE Inc (NASDAQ: PAE) subsidiary Macfadden has secured a task order with a ceiling value of $177.5 million on the indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity USAID Humanitarian Assistance Support Contract.
  •  The task order supports activities of USAID's Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance.
  • Macfadden will deliver administrative and operational services supporting BHA's role as USAID's lead federal coordinator for international disaster assistance by harnessing the capacities of other U.S. government entities to effectively respond to natural disasters and complex crises around the world.
  • Price Action: PAE shares are trading lower by 2.19% at $7.59 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

