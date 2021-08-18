Comcast, ViacomCBS Introduce SkyShowtime Streaming Service In Europe
Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) and ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC) have collaborated to launch a new subscription video on demand (SVOD) service in more than 20 European territories encompassing 90 million homes.
- SkyShowtime will bring together decades of direct-to-consumer experience and the very best entertainment, movies, and original series from the NBCUniversal, Sky, and ViacomCBS portfolio of brands.
- The new SVOD service will likely launch in 2022.
- The partnership will involve equal investment and joint control by ViacomCBS and Comcast.
- Analyst rating: Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall upgraded ViacomCBS to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $60, up from $45 based on its streaming initiatives and Paramount+.
- Price Action: VIAC shares traded higher by 6% at $41.34 at time of publication. Comcast was unchanged at around $59.54.
