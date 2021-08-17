 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Virpax Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Soaring Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 17, 2021 2:47pm   Comments
Share:

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRPX) is surging higher Tuesday after the company announced that it received a written pre-investigational new drug response from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for MMS019.

MMS019 is Virpax Pharmaceuticals patented and proprietary high-density molecular masking spray under development for use as an anti-viral barrier product.

The company said it believes the results of the pre-investigational new drug response support further research on MMS019 as an intranasal protective that may limit transmission of the viruses to others.

"We believe that the initial pathway to move forward with the development of MMS019 has been clarified. The pre-IND meeting provides an opportunity for open communication between the Sponsor and the FDA to discuss the IND development plan and to obtain the FDA’s guidance for clinical studies for the new drug candidate," said Anthony Mack, chairman and CEO of Virpax Pharmaceuticals.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing pharmaceutical product candidates for pain management.

Price Action: Virpax Pharmaceuticals is making a new 52-week high after being halted for volatility multiple times in trading today.

At last check Tuesday, the stock was up 219.90% at $13.39.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VRPX)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Tumbles Over 400 Points; Virpax Pharmaceuticals Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Day Market Update: monday.com Jumps Following Strong Q2 Results; Kubient Shares Plunge
48 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Walmart Profit Tops Estimates
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Why Virpax Pharmaceuticals Stock Flying Higher?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Anthony Mack why it's movingNews FDA Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com