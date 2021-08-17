3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Genuine Parts

The Trade: Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) Director John Holder acquired a total of 2000 shares at an average price of $124.93. The insider spent $249,860.00 to acquire those share.

What’s Happening: Genuine Parts recently named Kristy G. Whitehurst as Vice President of Employee Benefits. The company also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of eighty-one and one-half cents ($0.815) per share.

What Genuine Parts Does: Genuine Parts sells automotive parts (about two-thirds of net sales) and industrial components.

Vishay Precision

The Trade: Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG) Director Wes Cummins acquired a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $38.81. To acquire these shares, it cost $388,111.79.

What’s Happening: Vishay Precision Group, last week, reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 27.3% year-on-year, to $75.34 million.

What Vishay Precision Does: Vishay Precision Group manufactures and markets sensors, and sensor-based measurement systems, as well as specialty resistors and strain gages based on proprietary technology.

Ball

The Trade: Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) Director Allan Todd Penegor bought a total of 3000 shares at an average price of $89.62. The insider spent $268,860.00 to acquire those shares.

What’s Happening: Ball, last week, reported better-than-expected Q2 results.

What Ball Does: Ball is the world's largest metal can manufacturer.