Farmmi Receives Order From Canadian Customer For Shiitake Mushrooms
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 9:57am   Comments
Farmmi Receives Order From Canadian Customer For Shiitake Mushrooms
  • Agriculture products supplier Farmmi Inc's (NASDAQ: FAMI) subsidiary Zhejiang Farmmi Biotechnology Co Ltd has received a new order from a Canadian international trading company.
  • The order is for Farmmi's dried Shiitake mushrooms and for dried and sliced Shiitake mushrooms.
  • Farmmi did not disclose the size of the order.
  • The Canadian customer specializes in importing and distributing Asian food products in the greater Vancouver area, Calgary and Winnipeg.
  • Price Action: FAMI shares are trading higher by 0.72% at $0.3796 on the last check Tuesday.

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com