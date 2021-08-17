Farmmi Receives Order From Canadian Customer For Shiitake Mushrooms
- Agriculture products supplier Farmmi Inc's (NASDAQ: FAMI) subsidiary Zhejiang Farmmi Biotechnology Co Ltd has received a new order from a Canadian international trading company.
- The order is for Farmmi's dried Shiitake mushrooms and for dried and sliced Shiitake mushrooms.
- Farmmi did not disclose the size of the order.
- The Canadian customer specializes in importing and distributing Asian food products in the greater Vancouver area, Calgary and Winnipeg.
- Price Action: FAMI shares are trading higher by 0.72% at $0.3796 on the last check Tuesday.
