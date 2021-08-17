Viavi, Picocom Bond To Approve Open RAN Base Station Components

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) is collaborating with technology supplier Picocom to provide complete test solutions to validate Open RAN base station components.

The components include chips, physical layers and protocol stack software for small cell 5G networks compliant with O-RAN standards.

The 5G network testing solutions from VIAVI, combined with Picocom's expertise in small cell base station components and software, are necessary to advance Open RAN deployments, Viavi VP Jonus Chen said.

The VIAVI TM500 is the ideal addition to the Picocom lab to validate its forthcoming PC802 baseband system on a chip (SoC) in a complete 5G Open RAN system, Picocom director Wu Jianwei said.

VIAV Price Action: VIAV shares were trading down 1.32% at $16.12 at last check Tuesday.