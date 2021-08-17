nVent Electric, Power Resources Partner To Deliver Engineered Heating Solutions
- nVent Electric PLC (NYSE: NVT) and Power Resources International, Inc. have formed a strategic alliance to provide rail and switch heating solutions to the North American transit industry. The financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.
- The coalition will provide solutions based on nVent RAYCHEM technology.
- "The new collaboration of nVent and PRI already is providing the switch heating and contact rail heating solution to the Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Floral Park to Hicksville Line Third Track Extension Project," said Mike Saini, nVent regional sales manager.
- Price Action: NVT shares closed higher by 0.33% at $33.54 on Monday.
