GM To Replace All Battery Modules In Some Chevy Bolt EVs As It Looks To Move Past Fire Incidents

General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) is set to start replacing all electric vehicle battery modules in some Chevy Bolts within weeks, Electrek reported on Monday.

What Happened: GM has informed some owners they can book appointments from August 23 onwards to have all of the modules in their batteries replaced with new ones with a new eight-year 100,000 mile warranty.

The Chevy Bolt EV has been recalled twice over risk of battery fire and a fix provided by the company in May did not fully work, forcing GM to issue yet another recall in July after two more fires.

Last year in November, GM issued the first recall notice, asking owners to only charge their vehicles to 90% and provided a software update shortly after to enforce that restriction.

Why It Matters: The recall in July restricted vehicles to be charged to only about 60% of the battery capacity and warned customers that the vehicles should not be charged unattended or parked indoors.

The final software update fix, which was announced in April, was supposed to identify the conditions that could lead to a fire and provide sufficient notice to have the modules replaced before a fire could occur.

Last week, GM announced a $800 million write-down in the second quarter, that was related to the second recall of 68,000 2017-19 Chevrolet Bolt EVs for potential fire risk.

Price Action: GM shares closed 1.30% lower at $52.95 on Monday.

