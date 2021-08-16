 Skip to main content

Equifax Inks Partnership With Snowflake To Make Differentiated Data Available
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 3:36pm   Comments
  • Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) has partnered with Snowflake to make select differentiated data assets rapidly and securely available through Snowflake Data Marketplace.
  • Snowflake Data Marketplace offers a frictionless data sharing experience with no data transfer or integration requirements, enabling data scientists, business intelligence, and analytics professionals access to live and ready-to-query data from Equifax for smarter decision making.
  • Equifax's participation in Snowflake Data Marketplace is enabled by the Equifax Cloud™, the foundation of the Equifax business. 
  • Customers can leverage Snowflake's Data Cloud to rapidly obtain anonymized Equifax Analytic Dataset consumer and loan-level credit data, U.S. Consumer Credit Trends macro-level information, B2bConnect commercial marketing data, IXI economic data, and unique property and housing data for new decision intelligence.
  • Price Action: EFX shares are trading lower by 0.03% at $260.01 on the last check Monday.

