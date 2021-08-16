 Skip to main content

SharpLink Gaming Appoints Brian Bennett As CFO
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 2:04pm   Comments
  • SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ: SBEThas appointed Brian Bennett as its Chief Financial Officer, effective August 16, 2021.
  • Bennett succeeds Christian Peterson, who has served as SharpLink's Interim CFO and Vice President, Finance.
  • Bennet will report directly to the CEO Robert Phythian.
  • Before joining SharpLink, Bennett served as Executive Director of Finance for a personal aviation company Cirrus Aircraft.
  • A Certified Public Accountant, Bennett graduated from the University of Minnesota – Duluth with a Bachelor's degree in Accounting.
  • Price Action: SBET shares are trading lower by 5.88% at $5.60 on the last check Monday.

