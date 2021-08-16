 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Sesen Bio Shares Are Trading Lower Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 16, 2021 9:20am   Comments
Share:

Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ: SESN) is trading significantly lower Monday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a Complete Response Letter for the company's bladder cancer candidate Vicineum.

The FDA determined that it cannot approve Sesen Bio's Biologics License Application for Vicineum in its present form and provided recommendations specific to additional clinical and statistical data and analyses.

Sesen Bio plans to request a meeting with the FDA as soon as possible to discuss the next steps that are needed before the application may be approved.

“We remain dedicated to our mission to save and improve the lives of patients by bringing new treatment options to patients, and we intend to work closely with the FDA to understand next steps," said Thomas Cannell, president and CEO of Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio is a late-stage clinical company engaged in next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for the treatment of cancer. 

Price Action: Sesen Bio has traded as high as $6.04 and as low as 70 cents over a 52-week period.
At last check Monday, the stock was down 36% at $1.35.

See also: How to Buy Stocks

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SESN)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
24 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Sesen Bio Stock Crashes As FDA Shoots Down Its Bladder Cancer Pitch
78 Biggest Movers From Friday
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Fate Therapeutics Data Readout, RenovoRx IPO In Focus Amid Tapering Earnings News Flow
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Thomas Cannell why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com