Ping Identity Prices Secondary Equity Offering By Vista Equity Partners At 3% Discount
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 10:56am   Comments
Ping Identity Prices Secondary Equity Offering By Vista Equity Partners At 3% Discount
  • The Intelligent Identity solution provider Ping Identity Holding Corp's (NYSE: PING) selling shareholders Vista Equity Partners priced 6 million shares at $23.85 per share in a secondary public offering.
  • The estimated offering proceeds are $143.1 million. The offer price implies a 2.7% discount to Ping Identity's Friday closing price of $24.50.
  • The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 0.9 million shares. Ping Identity will not receive any of the proceeds from the offering. 
  • The stock has lost 14.5% year-to-date.
  • Price Action: PING shares traded lower by 4.65% at $23.37 on the last check Monday.

