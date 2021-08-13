 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Sells Out Of Standard Range Plus Model 3 For Rest Of 2021

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2021 2:05pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla Sells Out Of Standard Range Plus Model 3 For Rest Of 2021

There is no doubting Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicles are in high demand. And with chip shortages affecting all vehicle manufacturers, it can be hard to get your hands on the wheel of one of the best electric cars available.

Now as shared by Electrek, Tesla's Standard Range Model 3 has a new order estimated delivery date of 2022. This means Tesla has enough orders to take up all available production of its lowest cost vehicle for the rest of the year.

As of the writing of this article, Tesla has removed all order delivery estimates for all trims of its Model 3 and Model Y mass market vehicles. The more expensive Tesla Model S and X vehicles estimate deliveries in March-April of 2022.

The Model S has been delivered in very low quantities so far this year, with the Model X yet to see a single delivery since being refreshed. Some owners that ordered early in 2021 have an estimated August delivery for the Model X.

Benzinga's Take: Although legacy automakers continue to bring new EV offerings, it seems nothing is stopping Tesla from continuing to sell every car they make. Tesla is even taking orders that won't be fulfilled for four or more months as demand for EVs keeps increasing, especially as the U.S. government works to implement tax benefits for electric vehicles under $40,000 such as the Standard Range Plus Model 3.

Photo of Tesla Model 3 Courtesy of Tesla

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Tesla Stock Charges Up For Another Tour North: A Technical Analysis
Elon Musk Confirms Oct. 9 Giga Berlin Factory Tour
India Has Placed These Conditions On Tesla Before It Considers Tax Breaks
Nio's Differentiation Strategy – From Zero To Hero
Jack Dorsey Pulls An Elon Musk As Bitcoin Bull Continues To Engage With Irked Ethereum Backers
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up; Disney Beats Q3 Views
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Retail Sales Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com