Tesla Sells Out Of Standard Range Plus Model 3 For Rest Of 2021

There is no doubting Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicles are in high demand. And with chip shortages affecting all vehicle manufacturers, it can be hard to get your hands on the wheel of one of the best electric cars available.

Now as shared by Electrek, Tesla's Standard Range Model 3 has a new order estimated delivery date of 2022. This means Tesla has enough orders to take up all available production of its lowest cost vehicle for the rest of the year.

As of the writing of this article, Tesla has removed all order delivery estimates for all trims of its Model 3 and Model Y mass market vehicles. The more expensive Tesla Model S and X vehicles estimate deliveries in March-April of 2022.

The Model S has been delivered in very low quantities so far this year, with the Model X yet to see a single delivery since being refreshed. Some owners that ordered early in 2021 have an estimated August delivery for the Model X.

Benzinga's Take: Although legacy automakers continue to bring new EV offerings, it seems nothing is stopping Tesla from continuing to sell every car they make. Tesla is even taking orders that won't be fulfilled for four or more months as demand for EVs keeps increasing, especially as the U.S. government works to implement tax benefits for electric vehicles under $40,000 such as the Standard Range Plus Model 3.

Photo of Tesla Model 3 Courtesy of Tesla