4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Fiserv

The Trade: Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) Director Denis Oleary acquired a total of 12500 shares at an average price of $111.28. The insider spent $1,391,000.00 to acquire those share.

What’s Happening: Exane BNP Paribas, on Tuesday, upgraded Fiserv from Underperform to Neutral and announced a $116 price target.

What Fiserv Does: Fiserv is a leading provider of core processing and complementary services, such as electronic funds transfer, payment processing, and loan processing, for U.S. banks and credit unions, with a focus on small and midsize banks.

Tivity Health

The Trade: Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) Director Anthony Sanfilippo acquired a total of 160000 shares at an average price of $21.77. To acquire these shares, it cost $3,482,600.00.

What’s Happening: Tivity Health recently reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.

What Tivity Health Does: Tivity Health is a provider of fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions.

Zogenix

The Trade: Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) Director Cam L Garner bought a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $14.83. The insider spent $148,298.00 to acquire those shares.

What’s Happening: Zogenix, last week, reported a wider-than-expected Q2 loss.

What Zogenix Does: Zogenix is engaged in developing and commercializing therapeutic solutions for people living with serious and life-threatening rare CNS disorders and medical conditions.

Energy Transfer

The Trade: Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) Executive Chairman Kelcy Warren acquired a total of 960630 shares at an average price of $9.41. To acquire these shares, it cost $9,039,528.30.

What’s Happening: Energy Transfer, last week, reported downbeat results for its second quarter.

What Energy Transfer Does: Energy Transfer owns a large platform of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid assets primarily in Texas and the U.S. midcontinent region.