 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Astra Inks Launch Contract With Data And Analytics Company Spire Global
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 12:16pm   Comments
Share:
Astra Inks Launch Contract With Data And Analytics Company Spire Global
  • Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ: ASTR) has named Spire Global, Inc. as a holder of a launch contract, with plans to launch next spring. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Spire Global is a provider of space-based data and analytics that offers datasets and powerful insights about Earth. 
  • Spire uses one of the world's most prominent multi-purpose satellite constellations to source valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions.
  • "Astra's dedicated launch service will provide the flexibility to deliver our satellites to the specific orbits they require, on our schedule," comments Robert Sproles, Senior Director, Constellation Planning and Operations at Spire Global.
  • Price Action: ASTR shares are trading higher by 1.02% at $10.88 on the last check on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ASTR)

Understanding Astra Space's Unusual Options Activity
Astra Secures OSP-4 Contract From Space Force For Undisclosed Sum
28 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Understanding Astra Space's Unusual Options Activity
99 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why Astra's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com