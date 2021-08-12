Astra Inks Launch Contract With Data And Analytics Company Spire Global
- Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ: ASTR) has named Spire Global, Inc. as a holder of a launch contract, with plans to launch next spring. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Spire Global is a provider of space-based data and analytics that offers datasets and powerful insights about Earth.
- Spire uses one of the world's most prominent multi-purpose satellite constellations to source valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions.
- "Astra's dedicated launch service will provide the flexibility to deliver our satellites to the specific orbits they require, on our schedule," comments Robert Sproles, Senior Director, Constellation Planning and Operations at Spire Global.
- Price Action: ASTR shares are trading higher by 1.02% at $10.88 on the last check on Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Movers Trading Ideas