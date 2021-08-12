 Skip to main content

KnowBe4 Prices Secondary Equity Offering By Selling Stockholder At 3.4% Discount
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 9:41am   Comments
  • Security awareness firm KnowBe4 (NASDAQ: KNBE) priced 10.4 million shares offered by certain selling stockholders at $20.75 per share to raise $216.44 million in an upsized secondary offering.
  • The offer price signifies a 3.4% discount to KnowBe4's Aug. 10 closing price of $21.48.
  • The selling stockholders initially proposed to sell 8.7 million shares.
  • The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 1.6 million.
  • KnowBe4 will not receive any proceeds from the offering.
  • KnowBe4 stock has lost 12.9% year-to-date.
  • Price Action: KNBE shares are trading higher by 10.80% at $23.28 on the last check Thursday.

