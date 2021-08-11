 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sunnova Energy Raises $400M Via Upsized Institutional Offering Of Green Senior Notes
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 9:25am   Comments
Share:
Sunnova Energy Raises $400M Via Upsized Institutional Offering Of Green Senior Notes
  • Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE: NOVA) subsidiary Sunnova Energy Corporation priced $400 million green 5.875% senior notes due 2026 in an upsized private institutional placement.
  • The notes were priced at 98.76% of par. Sunnova initially proposed to offer $350 million notes.
  • The notes will bear interest from Aug. 17, at an annual rate of 5.875%, payable on Mar. 1 and Sep. 1 of each year, beginning on Mar. 1, 2022.
  • Sunnova plans to allocate an amount equal to the offering proceeds, in whole or in part, existing or new eligible green projects, until which it will maintain or apply the proceeds under its regular liquidity practices.
  • Sunnova held $2.6 billion in long-term debt as of Jun. 30.
  • NOVA shares have lost 16.9% year-to-date.
  • Price Action: NOVA shares are up by 0.32% at $37.63 premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NOVA)

Analyzing Sunnova Energy Intl's Unusual Options Activity
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Sunnova Energy Intl
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Down; Alibaba Posts Downbeat Q1 Sales
Sunnova Energy Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For July 28, 2021
Earnings Preview: Sunnova Energy Intl
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com