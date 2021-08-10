Twitter Temporarily Suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene For Alleged Vaccine Rumor: TechCrunch
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) temporarily suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday for dismissing the effectiveness of the claimed COVID-19 vaccines, TechCrunch reports.
- Greene also challenged the efficacy of the masks and asked the FDA to stop approving the vaccines. Twitter added a misinformation label to Greene's tweet.
- Last month, Twitter suspended Greene for 12 hours for wrongly claiming that the virus posed a minor threat to healthy people below 65.
- Twitter will delete her account if she violates for the fifth time post reinstation.
- Price Action: TWTR shares closed lower by 1.98% at $65.68 on Tuesday.
