Twitter Temporarily Suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene For Alleged Vaccine Rumor: TechCrunch
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 4:27pm   Comments
Twitter Temporarily Suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene For Alleged Vaccine Rumor: TechCrunch
  • Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) temporarily suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday for dismissing the effectiveness of the claimed COVID-19 vaccines, TechCrunch reports.
  • Greene also challenged the efficacy of the masks and asked the FDA to stop approving the vaccines. Twitter added a misinformation label to Greene's tweet.
  • Last month, Twitter suspended Greene for 12 hours for wrongly claiming that the virus posed a minor threat to healthy people below 65.
  • Twitter will delete her account if she violates for the fifth time post reinstation.
  • Price Action: TWTR shares closed lower by 1.98% at $65.68 on Tuesday.
  • Photo by PhotoMIX-Company from Pixabay

