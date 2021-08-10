 Skip to main content

Alta Equipment Inks Dealer Agreement With Nikola
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 4:45pm   Comments
Alta Equipment Inks Dealer Agreement With Nikola
  • Alta Equipment Group Inc (NYSE: ALTG) has entered into a dealer agreement with Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) to sell and service Nikola’s medium and long-haul Class 8 EV/FCEV trucks in the NY, NJ, eastern PA, and New England markets.
  • The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
  • This agreement marks Alta’s expansion into the Class 8 commercial vehicle/equipment segment and builds upon its eMobility strategy.
  • “The Nikola partnership should complement Alta’s history of battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell technology via their materials handling business and add to its growing eMobility vertical by fulfilling its long-term commitment to clean technologies,” commented Nikola President, Energy and Commercial Pablo Koziner.
  • Price Action: ALTG shares closed higher by 4.18% at $12.97, while NKLA closed lower by 5.11% at $10.40 on Tuesday.
  • Photo by Raquel Baranow via Wikimedia

