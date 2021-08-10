AYRO Receives Additional $2.9M Order For Club Car Current EV
- AYRO Inc (NASDAQ: AYRO) has received an additional purchase order valued at $2.9 million for the 2022 Club Car Current.
- The latest order and the initial $2 million purchase order brings the total to $4.9 million to date since the product's introduction in June 2021.
- The Club Car Current EV fills the gap between full-sized trucks and small utility carts, making it useful for low-speed logistics and cargo services for universities, restaurants, governments, hospitals, resorts, sports stadiums, and airports.
- The Club Car delivers a 50% reduction in weight, about a 49% reduction in annual operating expenses, and a 47% smaller footprint than traditional gas- or diesel-powered trucks or vans.
- Price Action: AYRO shares traded lower by 0.94% at $4.22 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts