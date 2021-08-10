Jacobs Engineering To Design Key Safety Feature For ITER Fusion Project
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: J) has been selected to design and deliver the First Plasma Radiological Environmental Monitoring System (REMS), a key safety system for ITER.
- Jacobs previously delivered the REMS preliminary design under a separate contract. It will carry out the new project at its offices across Europe and at the ITER site.
- ITER, an international experiment involving 35 countries, seeks to prove the viability of fusion energy by building a fusion device at St-Paul-lès-Durance, France.
- Fusion for Energy (F4E), the organization responsible for the European Union's contribution to ITER, estimates the contract for final design, procurement, installation, and commissioning at $4.2 million.
- F4E has also reselected Jacobs as its principal supplier of instrumentation and control systems support under a new framework contract covering ITER's upcoming nuclear safety needs over the next seven years.
- Jacobs will prepare technical specifications and support F4E to oversee project delivery and acceptance of systems. F4E estimates the maximum value of the contract at $10.6 million.
- Price Action: J shares closed higher by 1.04% at $131.72 on Tuesday.
