 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Astra Secures OSP-4 Contract From Space Force For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 10:14am   Comments
Share:
Astra Secures OSP-4 Contract From Space Force For Undisclosed Sum
  • Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ: ASTRhas secured the Orbital Services Program (OSP)-4 IDIQ contract from the Rocket Systems Launch Program (RSLP) of the Space Force. The financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.
  • OSP-4 allows the rapid acquisition of launch services to meet mission requirements for payloads greater than 400 pounds, enabling launch to any orbit within 12-24 months from task order award.
  • Astra's inclusion preserves and enhances the small launch industrial base and yields the Space Force a more diverse vendor pool supporting the nation's defense.
  • The Space Force expects to procure from Astra and the other providers under this contract approximately 20 missions in total over the nine-year ordering period.
  • Price Action: ASTR shares are trading higher by 8.57% at $12.15 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ASTR)

28 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Understanding Astra Space's Unusual Options Activity
99 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why Astra's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
68 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Astra Space Shares Skyrocket On Multi-Launch Contract And First Launch With Department Of Defense
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com