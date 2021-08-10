Astra Secures OSP-4 Contract From Space Force For Undisclosed Sum
- Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ: ASTR) has secured the Orbital Services Program (OSP)-4 IDIQ contract from the Rocket Systems Launch Program (RSLP) of the Space Force. The financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.
- OSP-4 allows the rapid acquisition of launch services to meet mission requirements for payloads greater than 400 pounds, enabling launch to any orbit within 12-24 months from task order award.
- Astra's inclusion preserves and enhances the small launch industrial base and yields the Space Force a more diverse vendor pool supporting the nation's defense.
- The Space Force expects to procure from Astra and the other providers under this contract approximately 20 missions in total over the nine-year ordering period.
- Price Action: ASTR shares are trading higher by 8.57% at $12.15 on the last check Tuesday.
