Hill International To Continue Capital Program Administration Services At PHL
- Hill International Inc (NYSE: HIL) has been selected by the City of Philadelphia, Division of Aviation, to provide Capital Program Administration support services for the City's ongoing Capital Program at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). Terms of the contract were not disclosed.
- The new contract will encompass end-to-end Capital Program services by assisting and managing Capital projects' implementation, including capital budget development and implementation; financial governance and oversight; grants management services; program management system development and maintenance; capital development support; purchasing and maintenance support.
- The Hill team currently allocated to the PHL Capital Program will remain largely in place, offering continuity and proven expertise.
- Price Action: HIL closed 7.2% higher at $2.36 on Monday.
