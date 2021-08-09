Alta Material Handling Partners With Vecna Robotics For Autonomous Mobile Robots
- Alta Material Handling (Alta MH), a business unit of Alta Equipment Group Inc (NYSE: ALTG), has partnered with the autonomous mobile robot (AMR) company Vecna Robotics to bring the capabilities of high-capacity AMRs to its customers. The terms of the partnership were not disclosed.
- The new strategic alliance enables Alta MH to offer the only pallet-handling AMRs with obstacle avoidance, path planning, and independent pallet pick-up.
- Alta MH and Vecna Robotics will support customer demand for automating the high frequency of pallet handling within distribution, warehousing and manufacturing centers across the U.S.
- Alta MH will spec, sell and service Vecna Robotics' full range of pallet handling solutions, including self-driving forklifts, pallet trucks, and tuggers.
- Price Action: ALTG closed at $12.45 on Monday.
