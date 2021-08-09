Target Aims At Fashionistas With Fall Designer Collection

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) has unveiled its The Fall Designer Collection featuring limited edition partnerships with four prominent New York City-based fashion designers.

What Happened: The Minneapolis-headquartered retailer's Fall Designer Collection features more than 180 modern and classic fall wardrobe essentials, ranging in price from $15-$80, with most items under $50. The company stressed its "commitment to inclusivity" by highlighting the collection ranges in sizes from XXS to 4X.

Target has recruited designers Rachel Comey, Victor Glemaud, Sandy Liang and Nili Lotan for the collection.

"I've always believed that the clothes you wear tell a complex story of who you are as an individual," said Lotan in a press statement released by Target. "Your clothes should give you the strength and confidence to run your life."

Why It Happened: According to a recent Business Insider report, the average Target customer is a woman who is 39 years old, White, married, with a household income of $80,000 — and this average customer appears to like shopping for clothing at this retailer. Target's apparel sales were up by 60% year-over-year during the first quarter of this year. In comparison, home goods and small appliances sales were up by more than 30%.

Furthermore, this typical shopper usually focuses on Target's private brands, which makes the limited-edition nature of the annual Fall Designer Collection more attractive.

"For the past 20 years, our guests have continued to express excitement when we introduce them to new and emerging designers from across the globe, all at an incredible value," said Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. "This fall, we're building upon that legacy and bringing together four dynamic and highly-regarded designers to introduce a collection of inclusive, on-trend and timeless fashion staples to re-energize guests' wardrobes for the fall season."

Photo: Target's promotional photograph highlighting its Fall Designer Collection.