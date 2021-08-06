 Skip to main content

Romeo Power Appoints Susan Brennan As CEO
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 2:14pm   Comments
Romeo Power Appoints Susan Brennan As CEO
  • Romeo Power Inc (NYSE: RMOhas appointed Susan Brennan as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective as of August 16, 2021.
  • Most recently, Susan held the role of Chief Operations Officer at Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE).
  • Brennan is succeeding Lionel Selwood, Jr., who is stepping down to pursue new opportunities.
  • Brennan will retain her seat on Romeo Power’s Board but has stepped down from the Nominating and Governance Committee.
  • Donald Gottwald will Chair the Nominating and Governance Committee of the Board.
  • Kerry Shiba, Romeo Power’s CFO, was named Board Observer, and Matthew Sant, General Counsel, was named Company Secretary.
  • Romeo Power named Laurene Horiszny to serve as a member of the Board, replacing Brady Ericson.
  • Price action: RMO shares traded lower by 1.02% at $6.79 on the last check Friday.

