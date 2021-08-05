CNH Industrial's IVECO BUS Wins Major Order To Supply Electric Buses
- CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) was awarded a major European tender to supply its 12-meter full electric buses by The Parisian transport authority, Île-de-France Mobilités, and the city's transport operator, RATP.
- The order is for 180 electric buses and the 247 already in operation, making IVECO BUS, a CNH Industrial brand, the foremost electric buses supplier to the RATP. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- This significant new contract for the IVECO BUS brand underscores CNH Industrial's commitment to developing a complete range of alternative fuel vehicles.
- This full-electric model is produced in the electromobility center of excellence of HEULIEZ (a Brand of CNH Industrial) in Rorthais, France, and is part of the battery-powered bus range.
- Price Action: CNHI shares closed higher by 1.33% at $16.76 on Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.