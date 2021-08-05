 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CNH Industrial's IVECO BUS Wins Major Order To Supply Electric Buses
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 4:10pm   Comments
Share:
CNH Industrial's IVECO BUS Wins Major Order To Supply Electric Buses
  • CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) was awarded a major European tender to supply its 12-meter full electric buses by The Parisian transport authority, Île-de-France Mobilités, and the city's transport operator, RATP. 
  • The order is for 180 electric buses and the 247 already in operation, making IVECO BUS, a CNH Industrial brand, the foremost electric buses supplier to the RATP. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • This significant new contract for the IVECO BUS brand underscores CNH Industrial's commitment to developing a complete range of alternative fuel vehicles.
  • This full-electric model is produced in the electromobility center of excellence of HEULIEZ (a Brand of CNH Industrial) in Rorthais, France, and is part of the battery-powered bus range.
  • Price Action: CNHI shares closed higher by 1.33% at $16.76 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CNHI)

CNH Industrial Shares Quiet Despite Topping Q2 Earnings, Expects Solid Demand To Continue
Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2021
CNH Industrial Earnings Preview
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Jumps Over 500 Points; Lydall Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 1.5%; Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Shares Slide
CNH Industrial Agrees To Buy Raven Industries For $2.1B
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com