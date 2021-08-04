Fox Business Network Shifts Prime-Time To Documentary Programming

Fox Corp's (NASDAQ: FOX) (NASDAQ: FOXA) Fox Business Network is changing its weekday evening line-up to feature new long-form series for its prime-time programming that moves away from its traditional offering of financial and political talk shows into more documentary-style productions.

What’s Coming Up: The network’s Monday night programming will feature “How America Works” (8 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST), a study of workers who keep the nation’s infrastructure intact, hosted by Mike Rowe, and two back-to-back half-hour episodes of “American Built” (9 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST) with Stuart Varney exploring historical and contemporary feats of engineering and architecture.

Tuesdays will feature a pair of half-hour shows in back-to-back offerings: “American Dream Home” (8 to 9 p.m. EST) starring Cheryl Casone offering portraits of families in pursuit of their dream homes, and “Mansion Global” (9 p.m. to 10 p.m.) with Kacie McDonnell adapting her FOX Nation on luxury real estate.

Wednesdays will host “American Gold: The Legend of Bear Gulch” (8 p.m to 9 p.m. EST), about a family of Montana gold miners, and two back-to-back half-hour episodes of “The Pursuit!” (9 p.m. to 10 p.m.) starring country music singer John Rich interviewing celebrities and entrepreneurs at his Nashville home.

Thursday evenings will have a “Best of FBN Prime” banner that reruns episodes of the network’s new shows. Friday’s programming line-up of “Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street,” “WSJ@Large” and “Barron’s Roundtable” will remain intact, while the current 8 p.m. EST program, “Kennedy” hosted by Lisa "Kennedy" Montgomery, will move to 7 p.m. EST.

What Else Is Happening: “We are thrilled to introduce a new engaging and inspirational primetime lineup focused on success stories across key American industries to our loyal viewers,” said network president Lauren Petterson.

The new line-up comes as Larry Kudlow, host of the current 7 p.m. EST talk show "Kudlow," has been accused by a former Fox News producer of making racist and sexist remarks during staff meetings while demanding that a Black U.S. congressman not be booked as a guest. The accusations were part of a lawsuit filed by John Fawcett, who claimed former judge and Fox News contributor Andrew Napolitano sexually harassed him in an elevator in 2019.

Fox has dropped Napolitano from its roster while Kudlow, whose show is repeated at 11 p.m. EST, is still on its team.

Photo: Mike Rowe, host of the upcoming "How America Works." Photo by Dave Pinter / Flickr Creative Commons.

