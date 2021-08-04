Is Beyoncé's 'Formation' The Greatest Music Video Of All Time?

Rolling Stone has published its list of what it considers the 100 greatest music videos, with Beyoncé's 2016 "Formation" topping the list as the genre's best achievement of all time.

A Star At Her Peak: Rolling Stone paid lavish tribute to the star, noting that if "Beyoncé's self-titled visual album established her as one of the greatest artists of all time, her surprise-released ‘Formation' video (and ensuing album ‘Lemonade') marked her as one of the most important."

"Formation" sparked controversy upon its release, with supporters praising its distinctive consideration of the historical and contemporary Black American experience while critics claimed it encouraged broad-based anti-police sentiment.

The video, which was directed by Melina Matsoukas, won the Best Music Video at the Grammy Awards; the ‘Lemonade' album was released on Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment label with Columbia Records, a Sony Entertainment Group (NYSE: SONY) subsidiary.

Also On The List: A surprise second ranked placement on the list was Johnny Cash's 2002 "Hurt" directed by Mark Romanek. Cash's cover of the Nine Inch Nails song marked his final appearance on camera. There was little surprise that Madonna would place high — in this case, a third berth ranking for her 1990 "Vogue."

Childish Gambino's 2018 "This is America" ranked fourth and New Order's "The Perfect Kiss" came in fifth.

Elsewhere in the list, Michael Jackson's highest ranking was 10th for 1983's "Billie Jean," Fatboy Slim's 2001 "Weapon of Choice" featuring a stone-faced Christopher Walken in an astonishing dance routine ranked 21st, and The Buggles' prophetic 1981 "Video Killed the Radio Star" landed in the 100th position.

Photo: Screen shot from "Formation" courtesy Beyoncé / YouTube.