Why BioNTech's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 12:17pm   Comments
BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares are trading higher following a New York Times article suggesting the FDA is aiming to fully approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine by early next month.

'With a new surge of coronavirus infections ripping through much of the United States, the Food and Drug Administration has accelerated its timetable to fully approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine, aiming to complete the process by the start of next month,' said in the New York Times article.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. 

BioNTech's stock was trading about 14.2% higher at $401.80 per share on Wednesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $403.99 and a 52-week low of $54.10.
 

