Boeing, NASA Delay CST-100 Starliner Takeoff, Relaunch Date Unknown
Nikhil Dayal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 12:21pm   Comments
Boeing, Inc’s (NYSE: BA) CST-100 Starliner was slated for liftoff Tuesday to the International Space Station from Kennedy Space Center.

Later that day, Boeing released a statement stating that its engineers discovered an issue with valve positions in the spacecraft’s propulsion system used for reaction control and maneuvering. The launch was delayed. 

What Happened: The issue was initially discovered on Monday following inclement weather over Kennedy Space Center, said the statement.

Boeing engineers are working to discover the source of the issue and have already ruled out software, the company said. 

Boeing and NASA originally planned to reschedule the flight to Wednesday, but subsequently stated they would “not be proceeding with” the launch opportunity.

The “team has worked diligently to ensure the safety and success of this mission,” said John Vollmer, Boeing’s vice president and program manager of its Commercial Crew Program.

What's Next: Boeing will not launch until the spacecraft “is performing nominally” and the teams are confident that the spacecraft is ready for orbit, said Vollmer.

Boeing powered down the CST-100 Tuesday night and began the process of moving the rocket and spacecraft back to the Vertical Integration Facility for additional testing and inspection.

BA Price Action: Boeing shares were down 0.74% at $227.41 at last check. 

Photo: courtesy of NASA. 

