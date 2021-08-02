 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's Why Rocket Companies Shares Blasted Off On Monday

Steve Krause , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 3:04pm   Comments
Share:

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) shares were trading higher Monday after the company announced it's entering the solar panel industry, focusing on installation and financing.

Rocket Companies said there have been more than 2 million solar installations in the U.S. as of 2020, according to a Solar Energy Industries Assocation and Mackenzie study. 

Rocket Companies CEO Jay Farner said in a press release the company 'is uniquely positioned to build trust and education in solar energy, simplifying the entire process through our platform.'

The company says its Rocket Cloud Force will serve as advisors for the solar industry and will help clients determine if solar panels are the best choice for a customer's home.

Rocket Companies shares were trading up around 4.8% at $18.17 per share on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $43 and a 52-week low of $16.22.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RKT)

Analyzing Rocket Companies's Unusual Options Activity
Understanding Rocket Companies's Unusual Options Activity
Key Levels To Watch In Rocket Companies Stock
Analyzing Rocket Companies's Unusual Options Activity
9 Financials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Wedbush Downgrades Rocket Companies, Cuts Earnings Estimates Through 2023
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com