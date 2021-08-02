Document Security Systems Invests $1M In Vivacitas Oncology
- Document Security Systems Inc's (NYSE: DSS) subsidiary, DSS Biomedical International, Inc., has completed a $1 million equity investment in Vivacitas Oncology, Inc.
- Vivacitas Oncology focuses on developing new treatment options to treat cancers resistant to currently available therapies.
- Vivacitas candidate AR-67 is a novel lipophilic camptothecin compound. AR-67 has in vitro, Phase I, and Phase II data in multiple solid tumor types and has shown potential improvement in progression-free survival (6-29 months) in glioblastoma patients while significantly reducing severe side effects usually associated with this drug class.
- Price action: DSS shares traded higher by 1.71% at $1.40 on the last check Monday.
