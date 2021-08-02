 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Document Security Systems Invests $1M In Vivacitas Oncology

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 3:37pm   Comments
Share:
Document Security Systems Invests $1M In Vivacitas Oncology
  • Document Security Systems Inc's (NYSE: DSS) subsidiary, DSS Biomedical International, Inc., has completed a $1 million equity investment in Vivacitas Oncology, Inc.
  • Vivacitas Oncology focuses on developing new treatment options to treat cancers resistant to currently available therapies.
  • Vivacitas candidate AR-67 is a novel lipophilic camptothecin compound. AR-67 has in vitro, Phase I, and Phase II data in multiple solid tumor types and has shown potential improvement in progression-free survival (6-29 months) in glioblastoma patients while significantly reducing severe side effects usually associated with this drug class.
  • Price action: DSS shares traded higher by 1.71% at $1.40 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DSS)

48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
24 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Down 100 Points; Clearside Biomedical Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 1%; Sage Therapeutics Shares Slide
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs cancer glioblastomaNews Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com