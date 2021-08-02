CHS Expands E15 Fuel Access In 19 Additional Fuel Terminals
- CHS Inc (NASDAQ: CHSCP) announced the offering of E15 fuel through 19 additional fuel terminals starting in early August 2021, expanding access to higher ethanol blend fuels.
- CHS is registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as an E15 manufacturer and sells E15 as an approved grade of fuel through its Cenex brand retail locations.
- To make E15 more accessible, CHS has removed barriers for its Cenex brand retail locations by establishing an EPA-approved misfueling mitigation plan and establishing E15 as a qualifying grade of fuel.
- Price action: CHSCP shares are trading lower by 0.37% at $28.84 on the last check Monday.
