CHS Expands E15 Fuel Access In 19 Additional Fuel Terminals

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 3:06pm   Comments
  • CHS Inc (NASDAQ: CHSCP) announced the offering of E15 fuel through 19 additional fuel terminals starting in early August 2021, expanding access to higher ethanol blend fuels.
  • CHS is registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as an E15 manufacturer and sells E15 as an approved grade of fuel through its Cenex brand retail locations.
  • To make E15 more accessible, CHS has removed barriers for its Cenex brand retail locations by establishing an EPA-approved misfueling mitigation plan and establishing E15 as a qualifying grade of fuel.
  • Price action: CHSCP shares are trading lower by 0.37% at $28.84 on the last check Monday.

