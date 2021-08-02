 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Vitamin Shoppe Expands To South Korea With Launch Of E-commerce Site And Online Marketplaces

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 12:11pm   Comments
Share:
The Vitamin Shoppe Expands To South Korea With Launch Of E-commerce Site And Online Marketplaces
  • Franchise Group Inc's (NASDAQ: FRG) subsidiary, The Vitamin Shoppe, has expanded into South Korea with the launch of www.vitaminshoppe.kr, a directly-owned and operated e-commerce business.
  • South Korean consumers can access The Vitamin Shoppe's health and wellness products delivered directly from the U.S., with door-to-door shipping in three days on average to anywhere in South Korea.
  • In addition, The Vitamin Shoppe has also launched branded digital storefronts on 20 online marketplaces in South Korea.
  • "South Korea is one of the largest e-commerce markets in the world serving a digitally-savvy population, which aligns perfectly with our online launch strategy," said Sharon Leite, CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe.
  • Nearly 300 health and wellness products are available in South Korea from this portfolio of brands.
  • The offerings encompass vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, proteins and sports nutrition, herbs and natural remedies, probiotics, and healthy weight management products.
  • Price action: FRG shares are trading lower by 0.68% at $33.73 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FRG)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 14, 2021
Vitamin Shoppe Inks Sponsorship Deal With Olympics Wrestler David Taylor
Franchise Group's The Vitamin Shoppe Partners With GHOST Lifestyle
The Past Week's Notable Insider Buys: Dun & Bradstreet, Norfolk Southern And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com