The Vitamin Shoppe Expands To South Korea With Launch Of E-commerce Site And Online Marketplaces
- Franchise Group Inc's (NASDAQ: FRG) subsidiary, The Vitamin Shoppe, has expanded into South Korea with the launch of www.vitaminshoppe.kr, a directly-owned and operated e-commerce business.
- South Korean consumers can access The Vitamin Shoppe's health and wellness products delivered directly from the U.S., with door-to-door shipping in three days on average to anywhere in South Korea.
- In addition, The Vitamin Shoppe has also launched branded digital storefronts on 20 online marketplaces in South Korea.
- "South Korea is one of the largest e-commerce markets in the world serving a digitally-savvy population, which aligns perfectly with our online launch strategy," said Sharon Leite, CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe.
- Nearly 300 health and wellness products are available in South Korea from this portfolio of brands.
- The offerings encompass vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, proteins and sports nutrition, herbs and natural remedies, probiotics, and healthy weight management products.
- Price action: FRG shares are trading lower by 0.68% at $33.73 on the last check Monday.
