Why General Electric Shares Are Trading Over $100 Per Share

General Electric shares are trading over $100 per share Monday after the company's 1-for-8 reverse stock split went into effect.

On July 30, 2021, the company filed a Certificate of Amendment to its Certificate of Incorporation in order to effect a one-for-eight reverse stock split of the company’s common stock

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications.

GE's stock was trading at approximately $102.71 per share on Monday. Following the adjustment, the stock has a 52-week high of $115.36 and a 52-week low of $11.82.

