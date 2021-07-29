ThredUp Raises $48.5M Via Secondary Equity Offering At 6% Discount
- Online resale platform ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ: TDUP) priced 6.4 million shares at $24.25 per share in its secondary public offering.
- The offer price implies a 6% discount to ThredUp's Tuesday closing price of $25.87.
- ThredUp offered 2 million shares. The estimated gross proceeds are $48.5 million. Existing shareholders sold 4.4 million shares, for which the company will not receive any proceeds.
- The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 0.96 million shares.
- The offering proceeds will serve working capital, other general corporate purposes and fund its growth strategies.
- Price action: TDUP shares traded higher by 2.02% at $25.00 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
