Elon Musk Hits Back At Giga Berlin Critics: They Are Either 'Shady,' 'Nuts' Or 'Both'

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 2:22am   Comments
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has hit back at critics of the electric vehicle maker’s upcoming $7 billion gigafactory in Germany.

What Happened: Musk said on Twitter that the critics are “either shady, nuts or both,” using a peanut emoji. He added that there is a “long list of companies” to pick on before Tesla.

The tech tycoon was responding to a report by Teslarati that two environmental groups — the Brandenburg Nature Protection Association (NABU) and the Green League — are taking yet another stand against the Berlin Gigafactory.

The environmental groups, who have strongly opposed the factory, are now complaining that a higher court did not give them sufficient legal hearing regarding their grievances.

The NABU and the Green League took their complaints to the higher court after the administrative court of Frankfurt rejected an injunction filed by them against the Tesla facility, as per the report. However, the higher court deemed their urgent motion inadmissible.

See Also: Tesla To Be Fined In Germany Over 'Illegal Building Activity' At Giga Berlin

Why It Matters: Tesla’s planned opening of the Berlin factory has been delayed amid resistance over environmental concerns as well as other issues and is now expected to commence later this year. The electric vehicle maker had earlier planned to commence operations at the Berlin factory by July 1.

Musk has blamed German bureaucracy for the delay in starting production.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 0.3% higher in Wednesday’s trading at $646.98.

Read Next: Tesla Co-Founder's Battery Recycling Business Raises $700M In Series C Funding

Photo: By Steve Jurvetson on Flickr

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVs Germany Giga BerlinNews Tech Best of Benzinga

