Netflix Mandates COVID-19 Vaccinations For Actors And Surrounding Crews On US Productions
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 28, 2021 5:36pm   Comments
Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) has become the first major Hollywood studio to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for the actors in its U.S.-based productions and the crew members who come into contact with them while on a set.

What Happened: According to a Deadline report, the major studios and the film industry unions agreed upon return-to-work protocols that enabled producers “to implement mandatory vaccination policies for casts and crew in Zone A on a production-by-production basis.” The term “Zone A” applies to a film’s cast and the crew that interacts with them.

While individual productions, such as the Starz/UCP series "Gaslit,” adopted mandatory vaccination requirements — the series’ star Sean Penn refused to work unless that mandate was enacted — Netflix is the first studio to implement this policy across the board, with potential exceptions for people who declined the vaccine for age, medical and religious reasons.

Related Link: Anthony Hopkins Film 'Zero Contact' To Premiere As NFT

Why It Happened: Netflix’s policy comes as a fourth wave of COVID-19 has increased infection rates and hospitalizations across the country. To combat this new wave, Los Angeles County reinstated its mask mandate for all residents, including those who are fully vaccinated.

Last week, Los Angeles County recorded a 4% increase positive test rates, with 20% those cases coming from vaccinated patients.

Photo: Vinzenz Lorenz M from Pixabay.

 

