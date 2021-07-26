Fortune Brands Plans Additional $400M Stock Buyback, Declares Dividend
- Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE: FBHS), a home and security products company, said its Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $400 million of shares of common stock.
- The company will repurchase shares over the next two years, and the authorization will be in effect until July 23, 2023.
- The authorization is in addition to the $306 million remaining from prior authorization expiring on September 21, 2022.
- Additionally, on July 23, 2021, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per common share, payable on September 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 27, 2021.
- Price action: FBHS shares are trading lower by 0.79% at $97.39 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Dividends Buybacks