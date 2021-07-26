 Skip to main content

Fortune Brands Plans Additional $400M Stock Buyback, Declares Dividend

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 3:07pm   Comments
  • Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE: FBHS), a home and security products company, said its Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $400 million of shares of common stock.
  • The company will repurchase shares over the next two years, and the authorization will be in effect until July 23, 2023.
  • The authorization is in addition to the $306 million remaining from prior authorization expiring on September 21, 2022.
  • Additionally, on July 23, 2021, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per common share, payable on September 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 27, 2021.
  • Price action: FBHS shares are trading lower by 0.79% at $97.39 on the last check Monday.

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Dividends Buybacks

